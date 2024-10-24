JOHANNESBURG - South African click-and-collect company Pargo has launched in Egypt, adding about 350 more pick-up points after a successful pilot to test appetite in the Arab world's most populous country, it said on Wednesday.

CEO and co-founder Lars Veul told Reuters this month that the company was exploring expansion into the rest of Africa.

Pargo has been testing the Egyptian market since last year with 150 pick-up points. The launch means that it will now have more than 500 points in the country, with the company saying it plans to expand to 7,000 across the Africa region by 2026.

