The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport hosted a high-level delegation from Shenzhen, People's Republic of China, a pioneer in technology and recognised as one of the world's most advanced smart cities.

The delegation was led by Xu Wei, Deputy Director-General of the Transport Office in Shenzhen, and included department directors from the Transport Office, as well as representatives from the Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre (SUTPC). The discussions highlighted the latest achievements in transport digitalisation in both Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen, covering land, maritime, and aviation sectors.

This meeting is part of Abu Dhabi Mobility's efforts to position the emirate as a global model for implementing smart transport solutions and achieving sustainability, contributing to enhancing its role as a leading destination for innovation and technology in both the region and the world.

The meeting witnessed the launch of the digital transformation project for public transport in Abu Dhabi, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and provide more advanced and seamless transport services. This project is part of a G2G partnership between Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen, focusing on adopting the latest digital technologies in public transport, including the use of artificial intelligence and the digitisation of public transport service delivery. The project will address multiple aspects, including public transport business process engineering and transitioning Abu Dhabi’s public transport system to utilise the latest cutting-edge technology.

In addition, Emirati employees will have the opportunity to be trained in the latest digital skills in the transport field, focusing on enhancing the user experience and reducing environmental impacts through the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly transport solutions, as outlined in the International Joint Transport Laboratory agreement signed between Abu Dhabi Mobility and the Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre in January 2024.

During the visit, Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased two state-of-the-art electric buses manufactured in China, currently used in its Green Bus Programme. One of the buses includes an 18-metre articulated electric bus, the first of its kind in the Middle East. Xu Wei expressed his delight at seeing these buses being used in the Green Bus Programme.

Xu Wei also presented an overview of the smart transport systems in Shenzhen, based on the latest technologies aimed at facilitating digital transformation and providing sustainable and safe transport solutions. He highlighted the city's efforts in regulating and legislating automated and connected vehicles, explaining how Shenzhen uses a management system to organise these vehicles and ensure their safe and efficient operation. Additionally, he discussed the management system for drones and Shenzhen’s air transport infrastructure, along with advanced electric vehicle charging units aimed at improving the efficiency of renewable energy in the transport sector.

Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, stated that Xu Wei's visit and the Chinese delegation's presence in Abu Dhabi is a testament to the commitment of both cities to work together. He added, "We look forward to enhancing cooperation with Shenzhen and leveraging their extensive expertise and knowledge, which will allow us to expedite our digital transformation journey in Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we aim to continue exploring new opportunities and sharing mutual experiences, thereby achieving mutual benefit and strengthening ties between the two cities."