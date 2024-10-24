Muscat: Oman Air announced a schedule for enhancing its services to Moscow during the winter season (2024-2025), as part of its strategy to improve air connectivity and provide flexible and diverse travel options for travellers between Muscat and Moscow.

With effect from October 29, 2024, three direct flights will be operated per week. The number of flights will be raised to 5 with effect from December 1, 2024 and increased to 6 from 25 December 2024 to March 29, 2025, Oman Air affirmed.

