Dubai's municipality on Wednesday announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets in the emirate due to the weather conditions in the UAE.

Beaches, public parks and markets will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

As the country prepares for inclement weather conditions from today, the UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for the next two days. Authorities have once again announced distance learning in multiple emirates to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and students at educational institutions across the country.

