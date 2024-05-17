DAMMAM — Following a disappointing draw with Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, Domingos De Oliveira, CEO of Al-Ittihad Club, expressed concerns about the club's future preparations and the ongoing issues with the Player Acquisition Center of Excellence (PACE) program.



"The information we're receiving about the PACE program from the Saudi Pro League is not positive," said Oliveira. "I am worried that if timely decisions are not made, we will not be able to prepare for the next season as the club and our fans deserve."



Despite the draw being a step up in performance, with Oliveira noting, "I'm proud of how our players played today," the overall season results have fallen short of expectations. This sentiment reflects a broader issue within the club, which, despite high-profile signings like Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, and Fabinho, failed to secure any trophies this season. Moreover, Al-Ittihad had only a low-profile presence in the Club World Cup hosted in Jeddah, their hometown.



Looking ahead, the management is conducting an assessment that will soon conclude and be presented to the board. "We will take the necessary decisions after that to ensure we are prepared correctly for the next season," Oliveira stated. He emphasized the need to strategically place the right players within the club to align with Al-Ittihad's goals for the upcoming season.



This statement comes after a dramatic season for Al-Ittihad, which also saw them miss out on a chance to compete in the AFC Champions League Elite.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).