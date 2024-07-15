JEDDAH — The Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Saudi Club Company announced on Saturday the appointment of Barbara Biggi as Chief Commercial Officer. The Italian CCO will lead and supervise the implementation of the club’s strategic plans in the commercial sector in the upcoming period.



Biggi has an impressive experience, spanning more than 25 years in leadership and operational positions, through which she contributed to planning and developing strategies and improving the efficiency of operations and business development.



During her spell with FC Internazionale Milano in Italy, Biggi held several positions, starting with the Marketing Manager position (2001 to 2009), Director of Partnerships (2009 to 2015), Global Youth Business Director (2015 to 2018), before being appointed as Global Marketing and Partnership Director (2018 to 2024).



In her recent role as Global Marketing and Partnership Director, Biggi has managed the Inter brand prompting the new positioning as a global Milanese lifestyle icon, as well as the marketing and commercial strategy team to secure and activate over €100M yearly in sponsorship, with more than 45 global partners. Her marketing team attained membership records for two consecutive years and led ticketing promotion to achieve the highest stadium attendance in Serie A. She also managed the development of Inter Academy in over 20 countries, as well as the profitable summer tours in USA and Asia.

