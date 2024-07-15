RIYADH — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Advisor Turki Al Al-Sheikh announced with Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), an agreement between Sela Company, representing the Riyadh Season, and CAF to host the African Super Cup final between Egyptian clubs Al-Ahly and Zamalek.



The match will take place as part of Riyadh Season 2024 on September 27, 2024, with CAF to announce the venue and kickoff time in due course.



Advisor Al-Sheikh stated: "We are pleased to host the African Super Cup during Riyadh Season, representing one of the most important tournaments in the African continent. This event brings together two football giants from our brotherly country, the Arab Republic of Egypt: Al-Ahly and Zamalek. We all look forward to a competitive match that meets our expectations."



CAF President Dr. Motsepe said that the partnership between the federation and the Kingdom, represented by the General Entertainment Authority, is based on excellent relations and mutual commitment from both parties, adding, “We at CAF are excited and looking forward to the TotalEnergies 2024 African Super Cup final between two of Africa's most popular and successful clubs, Al-Ahly and Zamalek."



Al-Ahly is the current champion of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, while Zamalek, the other Egyptian giant, is the champion of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

