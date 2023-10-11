Iraq’s capital Baghdad has attracted 42 companies bidding for projects to convert solid waste to energy, according to the city’s municipality.

The projects will produce unspecified quantities of energy and sell it to the electricity ministry at prices to be agreed on later, it said in a statement carried by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications on Wednesday.

The authorities will finalise 9 to 11 companies to invest in such projects, which will use nearly 9,000 tonnes/day of solid waste as feedstock, the report said.

“Those who will be selected will hold talks with the electricity ministry for the sale of power generated...prices could be 12 US cents/KWh, but these have to be agreed upon during the talks,” it said.

According to the report, the projects involve environment-friendly plants similar to those in the US, Japan and China and they could produce 45 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

