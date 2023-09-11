Iraq is planning to invite companies for a project to build a waste-to-energy plant within a post-war scheme to develop its infrastructure and services, the local media reported on Monday.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) will oversee the execution of the project, which it considers as a “pioneering plan for electricity production.”

“This is a waste recycling and power generation project by way of incineration…it is a pioneering project in Iraq for the production of electricity,” NIC’s Chairman Haidar Makkiah said, quoted by the official Iraqi news agency.

Makkiah provided no details of the project apart from saying a committee grouping officials from various government departments would set bidding terms for interested companies.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

