Iraq is planning to build its first city to be specialised in energy services and a US company is already preparing a list of investment opportunities in the facility, the official Arabic language daily Alsabah said on Tuesday.

The project is based in the Southeastern Maysan Governorate and has been approved by Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), the paper said.

It quoted NIC spokesperson Hanan Jassim as saying NIC has signed a contract with a US company to prepare a list of projects to be offered to investors in the city.

“The city will be specialised in providing services related to electricity, oil, gas, communications and other energy fields,” Jassim said without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

