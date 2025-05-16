Experts have emphasised the pivotal role of power and water in addressing challenges confronting Nigeria in the energy sector.

They disclosed this at an exhibition held at the Balmoral hall Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Director, Exhibitions Vertex Next at the Power & Water Nigeria, Meher Bedi, the power and water exhibition which started in Nigeria since 2022, was also aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders and facilitates discussions on integrating renewable energy sources.

According to her, the event has evolved into a central platform for showcasing innovations in power generation, distribution, and renewable energy.

She added, “It also help in improving grid infrastructure, and implementing smart technologies.

“It brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss and collaborate on sustainable energy solutions tailored to Nigeria’s unique challenges and opportunities.”

Bedi also stated that Power and Water Nigeria serves as a catalyst for market development by showcasing innovations and introducing cutting-edge technologies in power generation and distribution.

She added, “ It also facilitates partnerships by creating opportunities for collaborations between local and international companies.

“It aids knowledge sharing through the hosting of sessions that provide insights into best practices and emerging trends.

“These elements collectively contribute to a more robust and resilient Nigerian energy market.

“The event acknowledges the interdependence between energy infrastructure and digital services. By promoting reliable and sustainable power solutions, it directly supports the growth of data centres across Africa.

Discussions at the conference often highlight the need for energy-efficient practices in data centre operations, aligning with the continent’s digital transformation goals.”

Some of the participants at the exhibition expressed optimism that, it will go a long way in improving their business.

On his part, Lu Kun of Tianhong Power Technology Company Limited stated that his company is introducing its product to Nigeria to create opportunities in the communities that are not yet connected to electricity.

“There is problem where some people live, they have power problem,poor electricity supply our company is to help on how to develop the power.

“This is our concern to help the people here, and render a helping hand,to work with Nigerian people and create a better future.”

Lu Kun whose company focused on producing and selling of transformers said National transformer can bring a beauty to power work, to the satisfactory our work is beneficial impressive.

“There may be some new situations we will face, we can work with local people, local distributor, we will think of how to make things better for them, a new way a new solution.

“We are just introducing our products to Nigerian market,” he said.

Wulinlin, manager at JCNS solar Energy Nigeria Limited, said her company has been in Nigeria for two years and brings her products from China to sell in Nigeria.

She, however, advocated that the federal government needs to review excise tax and other taxes imposed on imported goods, because the tax inadvertently led to an increase in the cost of the products imported.

Wulinlin said her company also have provision for after sale service.

“It is Chinese company in Nigeria that deals with solar,solar batteries,solar fan,inverters hybrid and satchels, solar generator and other solar products.

“As a new company, we have other companies competing with us.

“Cost of shipping our products to Nigeria market is high,but where we import the products from it is cheaper over there.

“The excise duties and other levies imposed on our products make the price we sell the products higher here in Nigeria.

“The exchange rate also makes the prices of our products to go higher.

“Our products are better, we have other facilities other companies don’t have, we have our service centre in Lagos, if you have any challenge with our products, it can be taken to our service centre for repairs. prices of our products is highly competitive.” She said.

Xia Xiaohui of Renac Power Technology Company limited whose company produces water machines stated that, his company was participating in the exhibition for the first time, but they are impressed and would be interested in coming to Nigeria again.

“The Nigeria market is a hot cake, every Chinese want to be here, several factories,and industries, Nigeria market is very, very good to water machines.

“My first time of coming. My expectations is to receive several customers in this exhibition. The market to our company is very important.

“We will come back in October when there is another exhibition, because the October exhibition will be a bigger exhibition.” Xiaohui said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).