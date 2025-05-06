MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, inaugurated the International Conference of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA), the first such conference to be held in the Middle East. Organized by the Sultanate of Oman through the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), the conference attracted more than 280 professionals from 50 countries. Featuring policymakers, regulators, academics, and private sector leaders, the conference highlighted Oman's growing stature in the global energy market and its resolve to shape the future for sustainable energy governance.

The conference, which was recognized as a strategic platform to advance sustainability and regulatory excellence, welcomed Oman hosting 47 organizations from across the globe. Senior-level discussions included specialist scientific workshops on global energy transformation and investing in clean energy technologies. Bilateral meetings and technical exchanges between international institutions and private sector stakeholders were also facilitated, with a view to forging regional partnerships and enhancing technical cooperation in new energy projects. The event also reaffirmed Oman's status as a visionary and trustworthy partner within the global energy community.

Dr Mansoor bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation stated, "The Sultanate of Oman, via the Authority for Public Services Regulation, is hosting the high-profile Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) conference, and for the first time in the history of the Middle East. This historic move shows Oman's growing leadership in the management of the important energy sector and its commitment to encouraging the spread of sustainable practices across the region.".

Dr Al Hinai added: “The conference is a significant forum for the exchange of international experience to the benefit of private sector participants, regulatory institutions, and government agencies. Key topics include increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity production, challenges related to this, encouraging green finance, and highlighting international and local efforts—Oman among them—towards achieving net-zero emissions through the use of alternative energy solutions."

Eng Abdullah bin Saeed Al Badri, APSR Advisor, stated: "Oman reaffirmed its ambitious clean energy transition plans to generate 30% of its electricity from renewables by 2030 and 40% or more by 2040. These goals were put in the spotlight at the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA) Conference, hosted for the first time in the Middle East region by the Sultanate."

Andrijana Nelkova-Chuchuk, Chair of ERRA, and Head of Economic Department, Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services Regulatory Commission (ERC), remarked: "Our association is a community of independent regulatory bodies from over 45 countries on five continents. We are especially proud of the presence of our members from the Gulf region, including regulators from Oman, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai."

She continued to state, "The event is taking place in a strategically important part of the world, and it is taking place at a moment of great complexity in the international energy environment. We're witnessing robust growth along with serious challenges, including those of the ongoing energy transition and recent global policy changes."

"Effective regulation is our answer to these challenges, and we welcome this conference as a means of sharing knowledge and experience to the purpose of our association—as we all strive for the best for the future of the energy industry," she added.

