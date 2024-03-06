A Kuwaiti company said on Wednesday it has signed a contract with the Finance Ministry for the construction of a RDF (refuse derived fuel) plant.

The Kuwait Cement Company (KCC) said in a bourse statement that the plant would be set up at the government’s waste disposal site in Mina Abdullah.

The 20-year contract allows KCC to use the produced fuel in its cement production facilities, it added without mentioning project costs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.