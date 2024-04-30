Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, the largest nitrogen fertilser producer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said it is in the evaluation and development phase for several new projects as it seeks to actively grow its renewable ammonia and hydrogen portfolio.

The company shared details about these projects in its integrated annual report for 2023.

Egypt green hydrogen project

The project, developed in partnership with Norway’s Scatec, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), and Cairo-based Orascom Construction, aims to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the first half of 2024. The consortium is assessing engineering and technology choices for the full-scale 100 MW electrolyser plant, which will be the “largest independent green hydrogen project in Africa”. The first phase of Egypt Green Hydrogen was commissioned in 2022.

Low-carbon ammonia project in the UAE

The company is studying the development of a one-million-tonne low-carbon ammonia plant in TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone, adjacent to the Ruwais Industrial Complex, with a focus on exporting to Asia and Europe.

The project is being developed in partnership with the UAE’s ADNOC and ADQ, US-based GS Energy Corporation and Japan’s Mitsui & Co.

The report also listed a low-carbon ammonia pilot project in the UAE to capture 18 ktpa of CO2 from the Fertil-2 plant with CCS in order to produce low-carbon ammonia, with focus on exporting to Asia and Europe. The FID and operations timelines were for 2023.

