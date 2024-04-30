Abu Dhabi’s Borouge said that more than 60 percent of the construction work has been completed at the Borouge 4 facility and completion is on track by the end of 2025.

The new facility will boost Borouge’s polyethylene production capabilities by 28 percent, making Al Ruwais production site the world’s largest integrated single-site polyolefin complex, the company said in its first quarter 2024 financial statement published on Tuesday.

The increased production is expected to add nearly $1.5 billion to $1.9 billion in revenue annually after recontribution and full production ramp-up of the plant.

On completion, the project will be transferred to Borouge from its majority shareholders, ADNOC and Borealis.

The company has already stimulated the UAE’s manufacturing sector by awarding purchase orders totaling over $600 million to local companies.

According to the statement, Borouge is advancing plans for a second ethylene unit (EU2) to increase the total production of olefins and polyolefins by 230,000 tonnes.

The unit is expected to contribute $220 million to $250 million in annual revenue after the project’s completion in 2028.

Total annual polyolefin production capacity will reach 6.5 million tonnes following the completion of Borouge 4, the statement added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.