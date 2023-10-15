Iraq intends to invite investors for its first waste-to-energy project as part of post-war development plans, the official Iraqi News Agency said.

The National Investment Commission (NIC), Iraq’s top investment authority, will offer the project, which will be set up in Nahrawan district near the capital Baghdad.

The agency quoted NIC chairman Haidar Makkieh as saying the Authority is in the process of preparing final procedures to launch the project, which would be executed in line with international standards.

“This is a strategic project that will allow Iraq to benefit from waste in generating electricity to support its power system,” Makkieh said, adding it would be offered only to “serious” companies.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.