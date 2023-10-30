Iraq’s first waste-to-energy project will serve capital Baghdad, local Arabic language daily Aliqtisad News said on Monday.

The Electricity Ministry and the National Investment Commission (NIC) will give foreign firms one month to submit their bids for the project, which will be located in Al-Rusafa in the outskirts of Baghdad, the newspaper said, citing an NIC statement.

“Many companies will vie for this project…the competition will continue for one month after which one company or more will be awarded the contract,” the statement said.

Baghdad city generates 9,500 tonnes of waste per day, according to the NIC statement. The Iraqi capital’s population is growing by 2.5 percent every year, and currently stands at 9 million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

