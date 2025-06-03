With its Vision 2040 agenda, Oman is at a pivotal point, and the creative industry offers significant potential for sustainable growth beyond the traditional oil sector.

Oman's strategic development of its non-oil sectors, particularly the creative industry, mirrors a wider Middle Eastern trend of leveraging the creative economy for growth. This industry, which relies on creativity and intellectual capital, includes key sub-sectors such as film, fashion, visual arts, music, digital media, and architecture. Digital technologies play a vital role in modernising creative practices and preserving cultural heritage. With its Vision 2040 agenda, Oman is at a pivotal point, and the creative industry offers significant potential for sustainable growth beyond the traditional oil sector.

The global creative industry has become a true economic powerhouse, contributing over 6% to the world economy with a value exceeding $2.25 trillion annually. This dynamic sector fuels innovation and provides livelihoods for more than 30 million professionals worldwide. Within the Middle East, the UAE has established itself as a regional leader, with Dubai's cultural and creative industries alone contributing 4.6% to its GDP in 2022, generating approximately US$5.98 billion in added value and attracting substantial foreign direct investment.

This regional success story illuminates the path forward for Oman. By developing a vibrant creative ecosystem that leverages its rich cultural heritage and strategic geographic position, the Sultanate can unlock substantial economic value while preserving and promoting its distinctive cultural identity on the global stage.

Oman has taken significant steps in this direction with the launch of the Oman Creative Industries Roadmap—the first research-based guideline for the sector in the Sultanate. Initial findings reveal promising activity across multiple creative domains, with performing arts representing the largest sector (12%), followed by digital arts (9.6%). The Creative Software market is projected to reach US$1.85 million by 2025, while the Music Events market is expected to generate US$2.93 million in revenue by 2024.

The ambitious Vision 2040 target to increase the digital economy's contribution from approximately 2% to 10% by 2040 underscores the strategic importance of creative industries to Oman's future prosperity. This forward-looking approach positions Oman to capitalize on global digital transformation trends and create new revenue streams that complement its traditional economic sectors.

Oman's creative sector draws strength from its authentic cultural heritage that spans centuries, providing rich content and inspiration for contemporary creative expression. The increasing government support for economic diversification has created a favorable environment for creative entrepreneurship, while growing interest from the younger generation ensures a pipeline of fresh talent and innovative ideas.

The global appetite for authentic Middle Eastern cultural experiences presents tremendous export possibilities for Omani creative products and services. Cultural tourism stands as a particularly promising growth area, creating demand for local creative offerings while showcasing Oman's heritage to international visitors. The rapidly expanding digital landscape offers substantial potential for growth in digital arts, gaming, and eSports—sectors that align perfectly with the preferences and skills of Oman's youth population.

The job creation potential of a thriving creative economy cannot be overstated. Looking at Dubai's example, where creative industries employ over 175,727 individuals across 47,500 companies, we can envision similar growth for Oman as its creative sector develops. These jobs span a wide spectrum of skills and education levels, providing opportunities for diverse segments of Omani society. Particularly encouraging is the creative industry's proven ability to engage young people, offering meaningful employment for the next generation of Omani talent.

The planned establishment of a cutting-edge 'Film City' with multi-million investment demonstrates the government's commitment to developing specific creative sub-sectors with high growth potential. Such strategic initiatives create direct employment and generate extensive spillover benefits across the economy. The ongoing development of the Oman Cultural Complex represents another significant investment in the infrastructure needed to nurture creative talent and showcase Omani creativity to the world.

To fully realize this potential, Oman can implement several strategic initiatives: enhancing the policy framework through a comprehensive national strategy, increasing funding access for creative ventures through dedicated programs, developing talent by integrating creative arts into education, investing in both physical and digital infrastructure, and strategically promoting Omani creative offerings globally.

The integration of digital technologies with traditional creative practices offers particularly exciting possibilities. From virtual reality experiences showcasing Oman's heritage sites to blockchain-enabled platforms for Omani artists to monetize their work globally, technology can amplify the reach and impact of Omani creativity. The intersection of creativity and technology also creates opportunities for innovation that may generate entirely new industries and export categories.

Vision 2040's emphasis on building a "Society with Creative Humans" and fostering an "Economy with a Competitive Structure" provides the perfect framework for this development. By focusing on niche cultural areas, building a robust digital creative ecosystem, promoting cultural tourism, fostering creative entrepreneurship, and developing creative clusters, Oman can transform its creative sector into a powerful engine for economic growth, job creation, and cultural diplomacy in the global marketplace.



