Egypt’s Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk and Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding private sector investment in waste-to-energy projects. In a joint statement, they emphasized that these initiatives align with Egypt’s broader economic vision, which seeks to enhance private sector participation in economic and developmental activities while attracting foreign direct investment—particularly in the transition to a green economy.

Kouchouk highlighted Egypt’s efforts to adopt competitive mechanisms to attract investment, including expanding the public-private partnership (PPP) model and leveraging the Public Contracts Law. These measures support the government’s strategy to utilize waste as an alternative fuel for electricity generation, preserving natural gas for higher-value industries.

He noted that the Ministries of Finance and Environment are working in close coordination to maximize the benefits of waste-to-energy projects by establishing clear priorities, defining implementation mechanisms, and securing necessary financial resources for their execution.

Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad stressed the urgent need to adjust waste-to-energy tariffs to provide stronger incentives for private investors. She explained that by offering competitive rates, the government can encourage companies to expand operations and attract new players into the sector.

Fouad outlined three key sources of waste used for energy generation: organic waste, sludge, and landfill gases. She emphasized that waste-to-energy projects significantly reduce reliance on sanitary landfills, limiting the need for new landfill sites and preventing environmental hazards caused by waste accumulation.

The minister also noted that the government has allocated land for waste-to-energy projects across eight governorates, with implementation set to roll out over the next three to four years. As part of broader regulatory reforms, Egypt is raising tariff rates and offering additional incentives to private investors, reinforcing its commitment to international environmental goals, enhancing its nationally determined contributions (NDCs), and attracting foreign investment in waste collection, transportation, and recycling.