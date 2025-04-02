The Ministry of Municipality has reaffirmed its pioneering commitment to attain sustainability through various tangible initiatives towards the creation of a clean and more sustainable environment and green future.



On the occasion of the International Zero Waste Day, the ministry stressed the need for collaborating efforts of people and the related entities to attain the objective in Qatar and reviewed its various efforts and achievements in this regard.



The ministry has a comprehensive legal system to maintain public health, environment cleanness and achieve sustainable development. These include the ministerial decision no 143 for 2022 on the regulations of using plastic bags, besides the launch of the comprehensive national programme for sorting waste at the source, and the ministerial decision no 170 of 2021 regarding sorting of solid waste.



The Integrated National Solid Waste Management Programme launched in 2022 targets an integrated development of all facilities and systems for collecting, transporting and managing solid waste in the country until 2030 following the principles of circular economy, and Qatar National Vision 2030.



The ministry has always adopted an active awareness approach to promote the ideas and practices of sustainability across the society such as constant inspection campaigns to monitor the implementation of the decision to limit the use of single-use plastic bags, a number of conferences and events held throughout the year to promote recycling and sustainability, various activities and events held at the shopping malls to raise public awareness on related issues, and maintaining active partnership with the private sector, factories and companies in this regard.



Accordingly, the ministry has made several key success in waste recycling that include effectively disposing of the country's stock of damaged tyres, the production of more than 277 megawatt/hour of clean energy using recycled materials, and the production of more than 40,000 tonnes of fertilisers from recycled waste.



The Ministry has allocated 51 land plots for establishing recycling plants at Al Afja Area in Mesaieed. The first guidebook for waste management and recycling was also launched, while awareness efforts are ongoing to attain the zero-waste target.

