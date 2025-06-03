Muscat – Six Omani brands signed franchise and marketing agreements in Iraq during the second edition of Iraq Franchise Exhibition held in Baghdad from May 30 to June 2.

The Omani delegation was led by Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Second Deputy Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and Chairman of its Franchise Programme. The participation was supported by OCCI through its Franchise Centre.

Among the deals signed, Brothers of Silver, owned by Mohammed Qasim al Maamari, granted a franchise to Ibrahim Abdulhussein Yassin in Karbala. Seven Fries, owned by Issa bin Salih al Aghbari, signed with Mohammed Yawuz Mohammed in Kirkuk. Impasti, owned by Hajid bin Sulaiman al Khinjari, granted a franchise to Moamen Mohammed Al Khiayat in Mosul.

Burger Gelato, owned by Haitham bin Saif al Habsi, signed two agreements – one with Saeed Tareq al Tai in Mosul and the other with Laith Sahib in Najaf. Thor & Forno, owned by Ammar bin Mahmood al Dhahli, signed with Abdulghafour al Abdali in Baghdad.

Additionally, Abdullah bin Hamuod al Mahrouqi, owner of Chain, signed a marketing agreement in Oman for Iraqi brand Pizza Station with Samer al Hassami.

Saadi said the agreements reflect continued efforts to expand Omani brands into regional markets, with Iraq seen as a promising destination. “We are proud of what our brands have achieved and their readiness to grow regionally in line with international franchise standards.”

He added that the expansion aligns with OCCI and its Franchise Centre’s strategy to empower entrepreneurs, promote investment and facilitate market access. “These agreements reflect increasing confidence in the quality of Omani products,” he said, affirming continued support for the franchise programme as part of national efforts to strengthen the economy and support the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

