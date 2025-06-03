Muscat – Authorities in Oman have confirmed sufficient livestock supplies and stable market prices across the country ahead of Eid al Adha, in a move aimed at ensuring consumer confidence during the festival.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), in coordination with the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), has taken steps to maintain smooth supply chains and prevent any price manipulation.

Dr Masoud bin Suleiman al Azri, Director General of Agricultural and Fisheries Marketing at the ministry, said that around 318,000 goats and sheep, and 25,000 cattle are currently available in markets across all governorates. He added that a further 50,000 sheep are expected to arrive in the coming days.

“These quantities are sufficient to meet demand during the Eid season,” Dr Azri said. “The increased supply will not affect market prices or availability.”

MAFWR and CPA are jointly monitoring the markets to ensure livestock are sold at fair prices and meet acceptable quality standards throughout the country.

To protect public health, consumers have been advised to verify the health of animals before purchase and ensure they show no visible signs of disease. Authorities strongly recommend using approved municipal slaughterhouses, which follow hygiene protocols and ensure safe disposal of waste.

The ministry has reminded the public to take necessary precautions during the slaughter process. Livestock should be inspected for parasites such as ticks, though their presence is not always an indication of disease. Those handling the animals should be in good health, free from open wounds, and wear protective clothing.

Improper disposal of slaughter waste, such as dumping in open areas, poses risks of disease transmission. The ministry has also issued a warning about zoonotic diseases, particularly Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a viral infection transmitted by ticks with a high fatality rate. Transmission can occur through skin contact, inhalation, ingestion, or via insects such as mosquitoes and fleas.

These measures are part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness and ensure public safety during the Eid season. The ministry urged all citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the guidelines for a safe and healthy celebration.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

