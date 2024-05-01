MUSCAT: Sohar Aluminium and Oman Aluminium Processing Industries (OAPIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and explore potential opportunities in manufacturing low carbon green aluminium powered by renewable energy and recycling of aluminium scrap.

The MoU was recently signed by both companies and made public during Oman Sustainability Week, a national platform that focuses on sustainability in the Sultanate of Oman’s energy and water demands and environment protection.

Signing this MoU emphasises the commitment of Sohar Aluminium and OAPIL to support the Sultanate of Oman’s net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050 and reflects their environmental, social and innovation ambitions. Further, it supports the initiatives of both companies to build a more sustainable future.

Commenting on this MoU, Eng. Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar Aluminium, said, “Focusing on our promise to deliver aluminium responsibly, this collaboration supports our ambitions to achieve Net Zero by 2050 in line with the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to accelerate the country’s journey towards carbon neutrality. Furthermore, this partnership marks a tangible outcome of the Aluminium Recycling Forum organised by Sohar Aluminium earlier this year, which aimed to maximise in-country value through aluminium recycling and promote a circular economy.”

On behalf of OAPIL, Shareholder’s Representative Erkan Aydogdu, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Cables Industry SAOG, stated, “For Oman Cables Group, sustainability is of the utmost importance. OAPIL, the fully owned subsidiary of Oman Cables, has consistently placed a high priority on sustainability efforts, which include recycling aluminium scrap, recovering aluminium from dross, and reusing steel drums, all the while reducing waste at every stage. We are now taking a step further by partnering with Sohar Aluminium to explore the production of low carbon green aluminium rods and conductors. OAPIL’s initiatives align with the decarbonisation goals of its worldwide clientele. Furthermore, OAPIL is committed to setting a regional benchmark for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) through its strategic focus and unwavering commitment to environmental preservation.”

OAPIL is one of Sohar Aluminium’s downstream customers. The company supplies OAPIL with liquid metal aluminium, which does not have to be solidified, remelted, and transported long distances, which reduces its environmental impact. OAPIL then manufactures this liquid product into aluminium rods and overhead line conductors used for power transmission & distribution, which is sold locally and exported to more than forty countries worldwide.

