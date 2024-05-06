Oman-based Sohar Aluminium has announced that it has collaborated with Oman Aluminium Processing Industries (OAPIL) to redefine industry standards and usher in an era of low-carbon aluminium production.

The signing of the MoU signifies a pivotal step in aligning with Oman's ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Founded in 2004, Sohar Aluminium is a joint venture between Omani group OQ, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Rio Tinto, a leading global mining group headquartered in London.

Oman Aluminium Processing Industries (OAPIL) is the country's leading aluminium rod and overhead line conductor manufacturer. Established in 2008, it is a joint venture between two of Oman's top business groups, Oman Cables Industries and Takamul Investments Company.

A key downstream partner of Sohar Aluminium, OAPIL plays a pivotal role in the value chain.

Through innovative processes and sustainable practices, OAPIL transforms liquid metal aluminium into a diverse array of products, ranging from aluminium rods to overhead line conductors, thus facilitating local distribution and global export.

Both entities, Sohar Aluminium and OAPIL, stand united in their resolve to drive positive change, fostering a sustainable ecosystem that transcends conventional boundaries.

This strategic alliance was unveiled at the recent Oman Sustainability Week, thus symbolising a shared commitment toward pioneering eco-friendly practices in the aluminium industry.

At the heart of this collaboration lies a profound dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. By leveraging renewable energy sources and harnessing the potential of recycled aluminium scrap, the duo aim to redefine industry standards, ushering in an era of low-carbon aluminium production.

On the deal, Sohar Aluminium CEO Engineer Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi said: "Aligned with our commitment to responsible aluminium production, this partnership advances our goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050, in accordance with Oman's drive towards carbon neutrality."

"Additionally, it signifies a tangible result of the Aluminium Recycling Forum organised by Sohar Aluminium, emphasising maximising local value through recycling and fostering a circular economy," he added.

Erkan Aydogdu, the shareholder's representative and CEO of Oman Cables Industry, said sustainability holds paramount importance for the group.

"OAPIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oman Cables, has consistently prioritised sustainability, focusing on initiatives such as aluminium scrap recycling, dross aluminium recovery, and steel drum reuse, alongside waste reduction measures," he stated.

"Our collaboration with Sohar Aluminium to explore low-carbon green aluminium rods and conductors marks a significant step forward. OAPIL's endeavours align with the decarbonisation objectives of our global clientele. Moreover, OAPIL is dedicated to establishing a regional benchmark for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices through its strategic focus and steadfast commitment to environmental preservation," he added.

