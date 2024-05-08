Samail Industrial City, under Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed contracts worth OMR8 million ($21 million) to localise three projects focusing on water desalination, building materials and plastics.

The three projects will cover a total area of approximately 50,000 sq m. The new projects aim to generate job opportunities for the national cadres and supply both local and international markets with top-notch products manufactured utilising cutting-edge technologies, thereby boosting the national economy.

The first agreement was signed with Tasnee Metal Company to set up a project for manufacturing water treatment and desalination equipment on a plot covering 10,045 sq m with an investment of OMR4.85 million.

Gypsum manufacture

The second contract was signed with Prism Global Company, to establish a project focusing on manufacturing of gypsum, cement and adhesives on a 19,865 sq m area and an investment of OMR1.8 million.

The third agreement with Future for Plastic Industries involves establishing a project for manufacturing plastic and rubber products. With an investment of OMR1.4 million, this project will be located on a land area of 20,000 sq m.

