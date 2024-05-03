Beyti, an Almarai subsidiary, has partnered with Safe Egypt, a local company offering social and psychological services, to raise awareness of the significance of a safe and sustainable work environment, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership aims at conducting sessions and workshops for 5,500 of Beyti employs to educate them about a set of standards for a healthy and secure work environment.

“We are delighted to team up with Safe Egypt to enhance the capabilities of our workforce and instill a culture of 'respecting boundaries' that enhances self-confidence and productivity,” Amr Salem, Chief Human Resources Officer at Beyti, said.

For her part, Sarah Aziz, Founder of Safe Egypt, asserted that her company’s programs are based on methods of prevention and intervention, which are delivered via its various sessions and workshops.

