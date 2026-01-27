A primary aluminum smelter to be constructed in the US by Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) will start production in 2029, the company’s CEO said.

Abdul Nassir bin Kalban said EGA would invest nearly $4 billion in the plant in Oklahoma, which would have an output capacity of 750,000 tonnes per year.

Bin Kalban told the semi official UAE daily Alittihad that feasibility studies for the US first primary aluminum project since 1980 would be completed before the end of this year.

“Technical and environmental studies are being completed in preparation for finalising the feasibility study by the end of 2026, with the aim of starting production before the end of 2029,” bin Kalban said.

EGA’s output is currently around 2.4 million tonnes per year.

“EGA is working to expand its presence worldwide and to increase its production capacity…the US project is part of its expansion plans,” he noted.

In May last year, EGA said the primary aluminum production plant will be located in Oklahoma, subject to the finalisation of a competitive long-term power supply for the plant and state and local investment incentives and tax credit arrangements.

EGA is in advanced negotiations with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and the Oklahoma government, the company said on its website.

“We want more goods to be manufactured in Oklahoma and EGA is the perfect partner. My administration has worked closely with the company for over a year to clear the way for the first new primary aluminum production plant in the United States for more than four decades right here in our great state,” Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt said.

