Dubai-based Khansaheb Group announced on Monday that it has acquired Anabeeb, the industrial pipe manufacturing subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-listed EMSTEEL Building Materials.

The buyout expands the group’s growing portfolio of businesses and will deliver fully integrated infrastructure solutions, Khansaheb said in a statement.

Anabeeb which is located in Abu Dhabi, specialises in end-to-end PVC and GRP industrial pipe manufacturing, and has four production lines with a designed annual capacity of 33,000 metric tonnes.

The company specialises in CC-GRP pipes, PVC-U pipes and fittings, LD-PE pipes for drip irrigation systems and multi-wallpaper sacks for building materials, supporting a wide range of infrastructure across water, wastewater, and industrial networks.

The statement did not give any financial details or indicate when the deal was closed.

In the 2024 board of directors' report, EMSteel said it had received a binding offer for the non‑core Anabeeb division in the final quarter of 2024.

The Khansaheb Group portfolio includes Khansaheb Civil Engineering and Khansaheb Industries, which focuses on HVAC solutions as well businesses in facilities management, property management, luxury contracting, aviation safety and emergency procedures training.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



