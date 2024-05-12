Suhar Industrial City, affiliated to Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has signed a cooperation agreement with Middle East Calcined Clay Company to establish a factory for manufacturing the Omani “Sarooj” product.

The product is used as a material in restoration, urbanisation and decoration. The project is set to be situated on an area of 45,000 sq m with an investment of RO5.4 million ($14.06 million).

The agreement was signed by Eng Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Suhar Industrial City, and Eng Abdulaziz bin Said Al Maqbali, Project Manager at Middle East Calcined Clay Company.

This factory comes in the framework of the innovation project in the mining sector undertaken and financed by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The Industrial Innovation Academy has played a key role in conducting laboratory and market analyses, and practical experiments on the product’s efficiency for commercial production, particularly in the restoration of forts and archaeological sites, in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Yahya bin Ahmed Al Kharoosi, Director of Local Content and Business Opportunities at the Industrial Innovation Academy, emphasised the role of ‘Sarooj’ product in enhancing the added value of Omani natural resources, being one of the key products used in restoring historical landmarks. He noted the significant impact of research and development in utilising local materials while empowering companies to produce marketable products efficiently. Al Kharoosi also emphasised the academy’s contribution to developing the product using top global standards specifically designed for restoration purposes.

Eng Abdulaziz bin Said Al Maqbali, Project Manager at Middle East Calcined Clay Company, commented on the significance of this cooperation to compete in international clay and construction materials markets.

The factory features two production lines with a combined annual capacity of approximately 250,000 tons, incorporating energy-saving technologies and automated production processes. Additionally, the factory features a modern laboratory for sample testing and quality control.

Initial operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025, providing employment opportunities for nationals and aligning with the goals of the National Zero Neutrality Programme by reducing carbon dioxide emissions. –

