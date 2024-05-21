Thailand-based industrial products company SCG International has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Saudi’s Buna Al Mamlaka (BUNA) to introduce advanced, sustainable construction technologies in the Kingdom.

SCG International and BUNA will partner to establish showrooms in key regions for the sales and distribution of building materials manufactured and supplied by SCG, the Thai company said in a press statement.

Additionally, the partnership will leverage SCG’s Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC), Ready Mix Concrete, and SCG 3D Printing technologies to minimise environmental impacts.

The statement said the partnership with BUNA will support SCG International's strategic expansion plans across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (SAMEA).

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.