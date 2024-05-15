OPEC producer Iraq has signed three agreements with companies from the UAE, the US and Iraq for the construction of sulfur and fertilizers plants, an official said on Wednesday.

The contract signed by the industrial and minerals ministry with a UAE company includes the construction of a fertilizers plants in the Northern Baiji city with a production capacity of around 240,000 tonnes per year, the ministry’s spokesperson Doha Al-Jabouri said without naming the company.

Jabouri said another deal was signed with a US firm for a 2.5-million-tonne sulfur plant in the Northern Nineveh province.

The ministry also finalised a contract with the Iraqi Al-Rafidain Group for the rehabilitation of the war-damaged sulfur plant in Al-Mishraq sulfur mine near the Northern Mosul city with an output capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year, Jabouri said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

