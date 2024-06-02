TA’ZIZ, a chemicals and industrial ecosystem under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, has announced the signing of 31 land reservation agreements with tenants for its Light Industrial Area.

The initial cohort of tenants, who represent sectors critical to the industrialization and diversification of the economy of the UAE, including manufacturing, logistics, maintenance and training services, have reserved spaces across several phases of the project.

Mashal Saoud Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said: “These land reservation agreements demonstrate the enhanced value proposition of the TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area. By leveraging the purpose-built infrastructure TA’ZIZ offers in close proximity to our Industrial Chemicals Zone and the Al Ruwais Industrial City, regional and industry leaders can participate fully in the industrialization and diversification of the UAE’s economy and become key partners in the creation of hundreds of new value chains.”

The tenants are expected to gain access to their plots in 2025 to begin providing manufacturing capacities and industrial services for the Al Dhafra region, leveraging the synergies offered by the TA’ZIZ ecosystem and the close proximity to the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone and the wider Al Ruwais industrial area.

Once completed, the TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area will span 226,000 square meters of purpose-built warehousing and 249 serviced plots across 3.71 square kilometers.

With capacity for hundreds of manufacturing and industrial services businesses, the Light Industrial Area is set to enable over $1 billion (AED3.67 billion) of investment and generate thousands of jobs in the region.

The TA’ZIZ Light Industrial Area is in line with the UAE’s vision for industrialization and diversification of the domestic economy.

By providing a robust and competitive ecosystem built around new chemical value chains, TA’ZIZ offers highly scalable opportunities that are geared for rapid growth across the chemicals manufacturing and industrial services sectors.

