Doha - According to the National Planning Council’s Statistics of Building Permits and Building Completion Certificates issued during May 2024, the number of building permits stands at 782, constituting a 68 percent rise compared to the previous month, which saw 466 permits issued.

Published on Wednesday, the National Planning Council’s figures for May show, when compared to those from April, an increase in building permit issuance in all municipalities: Al Shamal and Al Sheehaniya (150 percent) each municipality, Al Rayyan (89 percent), Umm Slal and Al Da’ayen (66 percent) each municipality, Al Wakrah (56 percent), Al Khor (45 percent) , Al Doha (42 percent).

According to their geographical distribution, the municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 249 permits, such as 32 percent of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Da’ayen came in second place with 166 permits, such as 21 percent, followed by municipality of Al Doha with 128 permits, such as 16 percent, then Al Wakrah municipality with 109 permits, such as 14 percent.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Um Slal 63 permits (8 percent), Al Khor 32 permits (4 percent), Al Sheehaniya 25 permits (3 percent), Al Shammal 10 permits (1 percent).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 41 percent (317 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of May 2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 57 percent (444 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3 percent (21 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, it is found that that villas top the list, accounting for 88 percent (232 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings permits by 11 percent (28 permits), and other residential buildings permits by 2 percent (5 permits).

On the other hand, industrial buildings, such as workshops/factories were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 54 percent (28 permits), followed by service / infrastructure buildings with 23 percent (12 permits), then others non-residential buildings permits with 12 percent (6 permits).

In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of May 2024, they numbered 392 certificates, constituting a general increase of 68 percent compared to February 2024, with this increase clearly noted in most of the municipalities: Al Da’ayen (209 percent), Al Sheehaniya (167 percent), Al Doha (138 percent), Al Khor (83 percent), Umm slal (76 percent), Al Rayyan (34 percent), Al Wakrah (23 percent) On the other hand, there was a clear decrease in the municipality of: Al Shamal (88 percent). According to their geographical distribution, we find that municipality of Al Rayyan come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 98 certificates, such as (25 percent) of the total issued certificates, while Al Doha municipality came in second place with 88 certificates, such as (22 percent), followed by municipality of Al Wakrah with 74 certificates (19 percent), then municipality of Al Da'ayen with 71 certificates, such as (18 percent).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 30 certificates 8 percent, Al Khor 22 certificates 6 percent, Al Sheehaniya 8 certificates 2 percent, Al Shammal 1 certificates 0.5 percent.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 83 percent (326 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of May 2024, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 17 percent (66 certificates).

