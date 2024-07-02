The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), and Schindler Group have formed a partnership on Monday to localise the supply, assembly, and testing of certain elevator components in Egypt.

The initiative will support projects affiliated with the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and New Urban Communities.

The framework agreement was signed in the presence of Assem El Gazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, and Ahmed Al-Azazi, Head of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces. Signatories included Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the AOI, Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG Holding, and Michael Doppler, Head of Contracts Management at Schindler Group.

The agreement outlines a phased approach for Schindler to localise elevator component production, with the components to be supplied, assembled, and operated in Egypt. The AOI and TMG will establish a facility where Schindler will assemble and test the elevators, providing technical expertise and management. Schindler will also assemble and install the elevators in future national projects for the Ministry of Housing and other Egyptian state institutions.

The partnership is expected to supply up to 5,000 elevator units annually over a period of up to 10 years. It is also anticipated to create numerous job opportunities in the local market and provide accreditation and professional licensing certificates to enhance the skills of the Egyptian technical workforce.

El Gazzar affirmed the ministry’s support for local industry and maximising the local component in various products,including elevators, with the goal of achieving full local manufacturing. This aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to rely on local products and localise modern technologies and industries, particularly in light of Egypt’s urban renaissance.

Abdel Latif expressed pride in the collaboration with TMG and Schindler, highlighting the AOI’s focus on attracting investments and cooperating with major Egyptian private sector entities and international companies. The elevator manufacturing project was thoroughly studied, leveraging the manufacturing capabilities of the AOI’s Kader Factory for Advanced Industries and aiming to achieve the highest possible local manufacturing rate throughout the project’s implementation phases.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa emphasised that the agreement supports national efforts to attract foreign investments and encourage local manufacturing. He noted that the group’s commitment to implementing real estate and hotel projects with the highest quality standards aligns with the partnership’s goal of providing top-tier solutions for electrical elevator systems.

Michael Doppler, Head of Contracts Management at Schindler Group, expressed pride in supporting this industrial project by providing expertise, management services, and high-quality solutions for vertical transportation systems.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

