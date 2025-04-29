Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) officially launched the Treegas project, a composite liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder manufacturing facility, in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

With a total investment of €14 million, the project will be developed in two phases. The first phase will involve the construction of a factory capable of producing up to 500,000 composite LPG cylinders annually, utilizing advanced technology in accordance with international standards.

This phase will also create 250 direct job opportunities and establish the necessary infrastructure for the operation.

The second phase, with an investment of €7 million, will focus on setting up assembly lines for gas pressure regulators and valves, contributing to the localization of manufacturing technology for these components.

The Treegas project is a joint venture between Egypt’s Treegas and the Czech company HPCResearch, with contributions from local companies including EBDAA Egypt, Petroleum Gas Company (Petrogas), and Egyptian Company for Gas Transportation and Delivery (Botagasco), as well as private sector investors.

