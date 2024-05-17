L&T Valves, a subsidiary of Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has set up a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

L&T Valves Arabia Manufacturing will have systems and processes certified to meet the requirements of ISO certifications, the flow-control solutions provider said in a statement.

The new facility will also use the API 600, 593, and 6D monograms of the American Petroleum Institute.

L&T Valves is one of the largest suppliers of on-off valves to the Kingdom. The new plant marks the beginning of “Made-in-KSA” flow-control solutions, which will cater to the energy and allied sectors.

The move aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) initiative, actively supporting local value-chain creation and fostering skill development programmes.

“The new facility will significantly enhance our local production capabilities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. It will further strengthen the collaboration between L&T and Saudi Arabia,” Anil V Parab, Director & Senior Executive Vice President – Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves, said in a statement.

The facility will address the growing requirements in the Middle East and Africa, the statement added.

