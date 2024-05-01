The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Emirates Global Industries - Alfahim Group to enable the manufacturing and assembly of electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) in the emirate.

The Abu Dhani media office said in a statement that ADDED will support Alfahim Group in the establishment of an industrial facility for the manufacturing and assembly of electric buses and trucks. The facility will also develop energy storage and charging solutions for a variety of industries and applications, in alignment with the aims of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS).

The statement said the MoU complements Alfahim Group’s existing collaborations with Egypt’s MCVand China’s SANY.

