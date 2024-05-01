Egypt-based Elsewedy Electric (EE) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the Swiss technology company Buhler Group and IBC Group (IBC) to localise grain silo manufacturing in Egypt.

EE and IBC will spearhead the initiatives, with Bühler Group providing technology, technical support, and research and development inputs.

"Our alliance with Bühler Group and IBC underscores our dedication to nationalizing basic industries while drawing upon the invaluable knowledge of international companies," said Ahmed El Sewedy - CEO and President of EE.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

