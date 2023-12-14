A French and an Egyptian company are bidding for a contract to build and launch an Iraqi satellite for telecommunications, the official Iraqi News Agency said on Thursday.

The Iraqi Communications Ministry has received bids from the two firms for the project, which has been approved by the cabinet, the agency said, quoting Zuhair Al-Fatlawi, a member of Iraqi Parliament’s Communications Committee.

He didn’t identify those firms but said the bids would be referred to the Science and Technology Ministry.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

