Construction of Iraq's first electric car plant is under way, and it will be commissioned by the end of 2024.

The Defence Industries Commission, a government military production arm, is constructing the plant in the capital Baghdad with an initial production capacity of 1,000 vehicles per year, the Commission’s Director Ali Mohsen said in a statement published on Sunday by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications. He said the plant will be commissioned by the end of 2024.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

