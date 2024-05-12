Japan will fund small and medium projects in Iraq with a total value of around $300 million under an agreement signed this week, Iraq’s Prime Minister has said.

Mohammed Al-Sudani said the projects are expected to give a strong push to the domestic economy and create at least 4,000 jobs for Iraqis.

“We have signed an agreement with Japan to provide finance for small and medium projects in Iraq with a value of nearly $300 million,” Sudani said in a statement on Thursday.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.