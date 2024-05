DOHA: CEO of the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani met with a delegation from China's Yutong company, which specialises in manufacturing electric buses. The delegation was headed by the company's Chairperson of International Business Wang Wentao.

The meeting discussed means of cooperation to establish a factory of e-buses in Qatar's freezone.

