Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting innovation and keeping up with the trends in global advancements in transportation.

Speaking to Qatar TV, Najla Al Jaber, Head of Land Transport Systems and Policies Department at the Ministry of Transport (MoT) highlighted the ministry’s plans and efforts to support the transformation strategy for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

Al Jaber said, “We have a specific strategy for electric mobility in MoT which covers electric vehicles including buses powered by electricity, which is supported by a number of plans to achieve it. Among the important goals we aim to achieve is a study currently underway at MoT to establish a certification centre similar to vehicle inspection centres for fuel-based vehicles but specialised in standards and specifications for electric vehicles. This centre aims to enhance services and systems that promote the use of electric vehicles.”

Additionally, the ministry is conducting a significant study to develop policies that encourage the acquisition and use of electric vehicles. This effort is part of initiative supporting strategies and plans for the electric mobility strategy. For example, MoT has a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing carbon emissions, which is enriched by the electric mobility strategy, she added.

Furthermore, there is a strategy to mitigate the impact of transportation on health and environment where electric mobility contributes significantly.

The ministry follows specific standards in its plan to transition towards electric vehicles. It believes in the role of using electric vehicles in achieving economic and environmental balance and developing a standard system that serves to expand the scope of their use, she said.

MoT is working on enhancing and developing these standards through a centre it plans to establish in the future, she added.

Al Jaber said the ministry is also interested in studying the development of standards related to the electric vehicle industry itself and the batteries upon which it relies, in cooperation with relevant authorities.

It aims to enhance environmental performance with regard to electric vehicles by providing multiple options for users, thereby contributing to strengthen the economy through supportive services, expanded insurance systems related to the modern industry entering the market, and related to electric vehicles, among other aspects.

The Third Qatar National Development Strategy goals focus on harnessing advanced technology, and achieving sustainable development and economic diversification toward achieving the vision of the wise leadership and pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The country is continuing to developing coherent, sustainable, integrated, and ecofriendly transportation system in a fashion that enhances the country’s leading position on the world map of green and smart transportation.

The percentage of electrified public buses in Qatar reached 73 percent in first quarter of 2024 and the plan is on track to reach 100 percent electric public bus fleet by 2030.

The initiative aims at placing Qatar among top countries in terms of achieving zero emission transition in transportation in step with Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Qatar also secured a milestone by ranking ninth globally in the ‘Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX) 2023’ by Arthur D Little.

Recently, Qatar hosted the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum which featured several panel discussions, where MoT panellists presented working papers on the main topic of the Forum and MoT’s Autonomous Vehicle Strategy.

The ministry also highlighted its strategy for the gradual and comprehensive electrification of public buses to reach 100 percent by 2030, supported by the Public Bus Infrastructure Programme.

