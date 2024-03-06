Vodafone Egypt is currently experiencing a technical issue in terms of network, which led to a disruption in calls and mobile internet services, Asharq Business reported.

Responding to customer inquiries on its social media account X, the company posted that it is facing some issues with its network and is promising a swift resolution.

Additionally, Vodafone Egypt revealed to Asharq that some areas in Egypt are having trouble operating some 4G services due to network updates that took place earlier on March 5th.

The company noted that it is working on the restoration of the service as quickly as possible, apologizing for any inconvenience.

