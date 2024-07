E& Egypt is seeking to invest more than EGP 8 billion this year in the Egyptian market, marking a significant 40% increase from previous years, CEO Hazem Metwally told Asharq Business.

He also noted a remarkable growth of 100% in e& Egypt's mobile money transfer services as compared to 2023.

