The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and Telecom Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support project owners, entrepreneurs, and startups and encourage startups to integrate into the formal sector, as per a statement by MSMEDA on June 25th.

The agreement aims to achieve this by providing specialized packages for mobile phone lines and fixed internet services, enhancing their competitive edge in local and global markets through modern technological systems.

Under this agreement, Telecom Egypt will provide tailored packages for mobile phone lines and fixed internet services to project owners who are aligning their operations with MSMEDA.

Additionally, the collaboration will enhance the use of information and communications technology within MSMEDA, improving its ability to serve its beneficiaries and creating better opportunities for project owners and entrepreneurs.

MSMEDA's CEO Basil Rahmy emphasized that MSMEDA is committed to collaborating with state agencies and institutions to support medium, small, and micro-enterprises.

He added that this cooperation aims to implement political directives, ensuring the stability, growth, and effective participation of these enterprises in economic development.

