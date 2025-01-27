Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) has recently introduced Wi-Fi calling in the Egyptian market. This service was launched following an agreement between the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and the four mobile network operators: Telecom Egypt (WE), Orange Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, and e& Egypt.

In this Factsheet, we will learn more about the Wi-Fi calling services and explore the recent developments in the telecommunications market in Egypt.

Wi-Fi Calling provides high-quality, crystal-clear voice calls over Wi-Fi networks, addressing connectivity challenges in areas with limited mobile network coverage. This service will be available under users' existing mobile subscription plans without any extra charges. It can be easily activated through the settings on compatible devices.

The MCIT declared that launching this service aligns with broader initiatives to enhance telecom services and introduce new offerings. In 2024, over 3,000 cell towers were built as part of a plan to ensure high-quality coverage nationwide.

By October 2024, the number of mobile subscribers increased by 6.75% year-over-year (YoY), reaching 9 million mobile subscribers, with an overall subscription rate of 103.6%. Moreover, mobile internet service subscriptions stood at 83.7 million.

By December 2024, Egypt’s global rank in mobile internet speed improved by one position to 92nd, with an average download speed of 24.2 megabits per second (Mbps).

In March 2024, WE provided the fastest mobile internet with an average download speed of 81 Mbps. Other mobile network operators (MNOs) offered average speeds ranging between 45 Mbps and 60 Mbps.

As for fixed broadband internet speed, the number of subscribers increased to 11.46 million in October 2024, compared to 10.7 million in October 2023. Notably, Egypt ranked 80th globally, with an average download speed of 77.89 Mbps.

To enhance the user experience and keep up with the latest developments in telecommunications, NTRA has recently launched advanced technologies to the Egyptian telecom market, including 5G networks and eSIM technology.

New regulatory measures have been introduced to improve mobile service quality, including doubling the financial fines and penalties imposed on MNOs that fail to meet quality standards. These measures aim to enhance coverage and service quality in specific areas identified by NTRA. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, NTRA collected fines worth EGP 33 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).