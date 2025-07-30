New speakers announced as Singularity South Africa Summit highlights purpose-led leadership in the AI era.

The upcoming Singularity South Africa Summit 2025 will spotlight leadership and artificial intelligence as powerful forces shaping Africa’s future. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on 22 and 23 October 2025, the summit will explore how leaders across business, education and technology can navigate change, embrace innovation and drive inclusive growth in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Presented in collaboration with headline sponsor Old Mutual and metaverse partner UBU, this year’s event will dissect the intersection of AI and leadership under the broader theme Igniting Africa’s Future. With over 26 global and local thought leaders already confirmed, the programme is expanding to include additional announced speakers whose expertise spans disruption, ethics, human-centred innovation and exponential technology. More speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

New voices, fresh perspectives

Singularity South Africa has confirmed 6 additional speakers who will contribute to the dialogue on leadership and AI in Africa. Paul Pagnato, CEO, founder, chairman and board member, will speak on the future of business and leadership through transparency and trust, outlining how openness can drive growth in the AI economy. Mxolisi Mgojo, former CEO of Exxaro, Business Unity SA President and current Co-Chair of B20, will share insights on steering sustainable growth and industry collaboration in an age of disruption.

Professor Bonang Mohale and Dr Preeya Daya, Sherpa and Chair of the V20, will deliver a joint session on leading change and values-driven leadership in South Africa, calling for a stronger ethical foundation in decision-making and policy design. Dr Mark Nasila, bestselling author who writes on African artificial intelligence, will present a keynote on human-centred AI: why design thinking is the missing link, in a session that will challenge traditional development models. Caroline van der Merwe, COO and co-founder, will speak on inclusive innovation: harnessing technology to empower every voice, examining how exponential tools can be applied to broaden participation and access.

A platform for leadership in action

The summit will examine how Africa’s current and future leaders can unlock long-term opportunity through responsible AI deployment, bold thinking and adaptive strategies. Sessions will range from practical applications of AI in leadership contexts to broader conversations around ethical governance, human capital and innovation-driven development.

“As the pace of change accelerates, it is clear that the kind of leadership required for the AI era looks very different from what came before,” said Mic Mann, co-CEO of Singularity South Africa. “This year’s summit is designed to give decision-makers the tools and insights to lead with vision and purpose in a world shaped by exponential technologies.”

“Our focus this year is on action,” added Shayne Mann, co-CEO. “We are bringing together people who are not only talking about the future but actively building it. From values-led business to inclusive innovation, the conversations happening at the summit will be both strategic and grounded in impact.”

Partnering for purpose

"Old Mutual is honoured to be the headline sponsor of Singularity South Africa 2025 at a time when the world and our business is undergoing profound change. This summit is more than a gathering of brilliant minds. It is a platform for shaping Africa’s future through exponential thinking, bold leadership and inclusive innovation. As we evolve our business to meet the needs of a rapidly shifting landscape, our partnership with Singularity reflects our commitment to empowering people, embracing technology and building resilient, purpose-driven organisations across the continent,” said Celiwe Ross, director of Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual.

The 2025 programme will include keynote sessions, immersive workshops, a curated expo and structured networking. Delegates will also have access to the summit via UBU’s metaverse experience, which mirrors the physical event and features interactive, gamified features.

To stay informed on AI the latest exponential technologies, tune into the Exponential Africa podcast on Spotify, Apple podcasts or other podcast platforms.

For updates or to book for the summit, visit www.singularitysouthafricasummit.org.



