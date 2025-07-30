DUBAI: The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in close coordination with Dubai Airports and dnata, has issued the country’s first regulatory approval for the trial of autonomous baggage handling vehicles at Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC).

The approval marks a significant step in the GCAA’s commitment to foster safe, efficient, and technology-driven progress across the aviation sector, while supporting the deployment of next-generation operational models by leading service providers like dnata.

dnata will trial multiple autonomous baggage tractors under live airside conditions at DWC, operating within a framework developed collaboratively with the GCAA. The initiative enables real-world testing of autonomous mobility in one of aviation’s most dynamic and time-sensitive environments, ground handling.

With this approval, the UAE joins a growing number of aviation markets exploring smart automation on the ramp and sets a regulatory precedent that balances innovation with operational safety.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, commented, “This approval represents a key milestone for aviation in the UAE and reflects our leadership’s vision to create a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. As regulators, we see ourselves as enablers, working to create an environment where cutting-edge technologies can thrive without compromising on safety. We are proud to support initiatives like this that keep the UAE at the forefront of smart mobility in aviation.”

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector at the GCAA, added, “The deployment of autonomous vehicles in a live operational environment demands a clear, robust, and forward-looking regulatory approach. Through our collaboration with dnata and Dubai Airports, we are establishing a framework that ensures both innovation and safety go hand-in-hand. This is not just a technical trial; it is a blueprint for the future of airside operations in the UAE.”

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer of Dubai Airports, said, “DWC presents a unique opportunity to support and scale next-generation solutions through close collaboration with partners like dnata and the GCAA. This trial reflects how we are enabling innovation that enhances operational excellence and guest experience, while laying the groundwork for a more responsive and efficient airside environment. As we plan for the next phase of aviation growth at DWC, such initiatives, supported by the spirit of collaboration inspired by the oneDXB mindset, will play a significant role in shaping an airport system that is designed for the future.”

Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata, said, “The introduction of autonomous vehicles into live baggage operations marks a significant milestone for both dnata and the wider industry. It reflects our ongoing commitment to embracing innovation and deploying the latest technology ton enhance safety, efficiency and service quality across our operations. We thank the GCAA and Dubai Airports for their collaboration and look forward to driving progress together.”

The autonomous vehicle trial at DWC forms part of a broader collaboration between dnata and the GCAA to modernise airport ground handling through technology. DWC’s status as a major airport of the future, with projected capacity for 260 million passengers annually, makes it an ideal testbed for operational innovation.

The insights gained during this trial will support future expansions and help define how automation is integrated across UAE airports in the years ahead.



