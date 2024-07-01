The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Telecom Egypt, and Nokia have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the latter’s operations in Egypt, as per an official statement.

Signed on the sidelines of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference, the MoU aims to enhance Nokia’s capabilities in innovation and export services.

Under the MoU, Nokia will establish an IP Excellence Center in Egypt, strategically positioning it as a hub for communications and information technology (IT) services.

Initially, the center will export IT services to around 60 countries in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, then it will expand to Europe and beyond.

As per the deal, Nokia will hire and train Egyptian engineers at the center to provide automating IP network services and develop artificial intelligence (AI) software for Nokia’s SR Linux network operating system.

On the other hand, ITIDA will provide a comprehensive database for qualified personnel.

Telecom Egypt will support this initiative by offering a joint lab with Nokia for field training, supporting Nokia’s offshoring capabilities and Telecom Egypt’s engineers.

Additionally, Telecom Egypt will nominate local engineers annually to be trained and certified by Nokia on advanced IP technology, fostering the skills local talents.

“This strategic public-private partnership will enhance innovation, skill development, and research in network automation, solidifying Egypt's position as a global hub for IT services. It will also contribute to the growth of Egypt's digital exports, which reached $6.2 billion in 2023,” Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat commented.

“The establishment of the IP Excellence Center marks a significant milestone in our three-decades-long association with Egypt and will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s digital infrastructure,” Vach Kompella, Nokia’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of IP Networks, stated.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).